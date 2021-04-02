U.S. Air Force Capt. William Douglass, 20th Communication Squadron director of operations, drives an MJ1-B/C Munitions Loader at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2021. Douglass participated in a Shaw AFB Company Grade Officers Council tour of the 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment (AGE) facility to connect with fellow officers and to learn about the AGE mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 08:06 Photo ID: 6512413 VIRIN: 210204-F-CD693-1055 Resolution: 6829x5064 Size: 1.26 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.