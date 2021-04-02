U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devin Ferrell, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment (AGE) craftsman, left, briefs 2nd Lt. Hudson Pearce, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron maintenance support liaison officer, center, and 1st Lt. Paul Hefner, 20th Fighter Wing Staff Agency chaplain, at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2021. Ferrell led an inspection of a FL-1D light to demonstrate what AGE Airmen do during an immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 08:06 Photo ID: 6512411 VIRIN: 210204-F-CD693-1030 Resolution: 7924x5450 Size: 2.81 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.