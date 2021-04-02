Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers [Image 2 of 4]

    20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devin Ferrell, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment (AGE) craftsman, left, briefs 2nd Lt. Hudson Pearce, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron maintenance support liaison officer, center, and 1st Lt. Paul Hefner, 20th Fighter Wing Staff Agency chaplain, at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2021. Ferrell led an inspection of a FL-1D light to demonstrate what AGE Airmen do during an immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 08:06
    Photo ID: 6512411
    VIRIN: 210204-F-CD693-1030
    Resolution: 7924x5450
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    This work, 20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers

    Airmen
    Leadership
    Community
    Maintenance
    Mission

