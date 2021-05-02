20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers

The 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment flight invited Team Shaw company grade officers to tour their facility and to network, Jan. 4.



“We are looking to build interconnectivity,” said 2nd Lt. Alyssa Beyler, 20th EMS AGE flight commander. “We designed this immersion to connect officers in other units to the AGE flight’s mission and with each other.”



Beyler said her team wanted to help increase the knowledge of their capabilities.



AGE specialists maintain equipment used by other maintenance career fields to fix aircraft. The immersion involved a facility tour, operating AGE equipment and a trip around the flightline to see the equipment AGE maintainers deliver in action supporting 20th FW Vipers.



“As the maintenance group chaplain, it was extremely valuable to better understand everything my Airmen are working with on a daily basis,” said 1st Lt. Paul Hefner, 20th Fighter Wing chaplain. “When Airmen talk to me, they speak the language of their shop.”



The AGE immersion was designed to increase officers’ understanding of different 20th FW units and see how the units they lead work together.



“I think the immersion was a success,” said Beyler. “I heard officers sharing how they can better work together and were building relationships. We are also planning on holding an enlisted maintenance immersion in our facility to improve knowledge of our equipment to work more effectively work together.”



Officers from every group in the 20th FW, as well as the 482nd Attack Squadron and Fifteenth Air Force attended the immersion.



“Everyone on base plays a part in someone else’s job,” said Beyler. “It’s important to understand how that works and will help us all accomplish our mission.”

