20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers

Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing participate in a 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment flight immersion at Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2021. The Shaw AFB Company Grade Officers Council plans to organize more unit immersions to better connect officers to the mission and with each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 08:06
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
