Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers [Image 3 of 4]

    20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing participate in a 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment flight immersion at Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2021. The Shaw AFB Company Grade Officers Council plans to organize more unit immersions to better connect officers to the mission and with each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 08:06
    Photo ID: 6512412
    VIRIN: 210204-F-CD693-1050
    Resolution: 2554x1822
    Size: 425.53 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers
    20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers
    20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers
    20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Leadership
    Community
    Maintenance
    Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT