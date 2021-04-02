Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers [Image 1 of 4]

    20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacquelyn Fortenberry, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron (EMS) aerospace ground equipment (AGE) craftsman, center, briefs 2nd Lt. Alicia Byrne, 20th Maintenance Group executive officer, right, and Capt. Daphine Lugo, 20th Medical Group clinical psychologist, at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2021. Fortenberry briefed Byrne and Lugo on 20th EMS AGE safety precautions and chemical exposure contingencies to ensure Airmen’s safety during an immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 08:06
    Photo ID: 6512410
    VIRIN: 210204-F-CD693-1006
    Resolution: 7427x4416
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers
    20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers
    20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers
    20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Leadership
    Community
    Maintenance
    Mission
    Weasel Habitat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT