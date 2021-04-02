20th EMS AGE hosts Team Shaw officers

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacquelyn Fortenberry, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron (EMS) aerospace ground equipment (AGE) craftsman, center, briefs 2nd Lt. Alicia Byrne, 20th Maintenance Group executive officer, right, and Capt. Daphine Lugo, 20th Medical Group clinical psychologist, at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2021. Fortenberry briefed Byrne and Lugo on 20th EMS AGE safety precautions and chemical exposure contingencies to ensure Airmen’s safety during an immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

