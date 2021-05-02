U.S. Air Force Capt. Brianna Pauser, a pilot assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron flies a C-130J Super Hercules over Angaur, Palau, during exercise Cope North 21, Feb. 5, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2021 22:17
|Photo ID:
|6511382
|VIRIN:
|210205-F-HF102-0919
|Resolution:
|4443x3190
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|ANGAUR, PW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th AS supports HA/DR operations in Palau during exercise Cope North 21 [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Duncan Bevan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT