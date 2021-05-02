U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Mumford, a pilot assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, waits to take off during exercise Cope North 21, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 5, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2021 22:17
|Photo ID:
|6511377
|VIRIN:
|210205-F-HF102-0529
|Resolution:
|5311x2987
|Size:
|6.55 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSON AFB, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th AS supports HA/DR operations in Palau during exercise Cope North 21 [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Duncan Bevan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
