U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Mumford, a pilot assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, points at an airstrip over Angaur, Palau, during exercise Cope North 21, Feb. 5, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2021 22:17
|Photo ID:
|6511381
|VIRIN:
|210205-F-HF102-0672
|Resolution:
|4764x3279
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|ANGAUR, PW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th AS supports HA/DR operations in Palau during exercise Cope North 21 [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Duncan Bevan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
