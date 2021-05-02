A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron guides a fire truck into the cargo bay of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 5, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.06.2021 22:17 Photo ID: 6511374 VIRIN: 210205-F-HF102-0274 Resolution: 3789x2656 Size: 5.13 MB Location: ANDERSON AFB, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th AS supports HA/DR operations in Palau during exercise Cope North 21 [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Duncan Bevan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.