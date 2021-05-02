Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th AS supports HA/DR operations in Palau during exercise Cope North 21 [Image 5 of 13]

    36th AS supports HA/DR operations in Palau during exercise Cope North 21

    ANDERSON AFB, GUAM

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Duncan Bevan 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron guides a fire truck into the cargo bay of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 5, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 22:17
    Photo ID: 6511374
    VIRIN: 210205-F-HF102-0274
    Resolution: 3789x2656
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: ANDERSON AFB, GU
    This work, 36th AS supports HA/DR operations in Palau during exercise Cope North 21 [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Duncan Bevan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AUSAirForce
    COPENorth21
    CN21
    ????????? 21
    Cope North 2021

