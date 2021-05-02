36th AS supports HA/DR operations in Palau during exercise Cope North 21

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron guides a fire truck out of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules in preparation for a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief scenario during exercise Cope North 21 at an airstrip in Angaur, Palau, Feb. 5, 2021. Cope North allows U.S. and allied forces to practice humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

