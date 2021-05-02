Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th AS supports HA/DR operations in Palau during exercise Cope North 21 [Image 6 of 13]

    36th AS supports HA/DR operations in Palau during exercise Cope North 21

    ANDERSON AFB, PALAU

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Duncan Bevan 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron look for a landing zone over Angaur, Palau, during exercise Cope North 21, Feb. 5, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 22:17
    Photo ID: 6511375
    VIRIN: 210205-F-HF102-0591
    Resolution: 5085x3341
    Size: 8.31 MB
    Location: ANDERSON AFB, PW
    This work, 36th AS supports HA/DR operations in Palau during exercise Cope North 21 [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Duncan Bevan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AUSAirForce
    COPENorth21
    CN21
    ????????? 21
    Cope North 2021

