U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron look for a landing zone over Angaur, Palau, during exercise Cope North 21, Feb. 5, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.06.2021 22:17 Photo ID: 6511375 VIRIN: 210205-F-HF102-0591 Resolution: 5085x3341 Size: 8.31 MB Location: ANDERSON AFB, PW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th AS supports HA/DR operations in Palau during exercise Cope North 21 [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Duncan Bevan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.