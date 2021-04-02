Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint effort pays in feelings of accomplishment [Image 4 of 6]

    Joint effort pays in feelings of accomplishment

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Spc. Austin Edwards, a Trooper assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, cuts carrots to add to soup Feb. 4, 2021, at a food bank in the capitol city of Vilnius, Lithuania. Edwards helped transform fruit and vegetables that were not able to be sold at local grocery stores, from “ugly food” to a soup that was distributed to the local homeless population. He volunteered about five hours of his day to help two kitchen staff who make about 650 meals per week. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    1st Cavalry Division
    Lithuania
    2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope

