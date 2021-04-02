Joint effort pays in feelings of accomplishment

Spc. Austin Edwards, a Trooper assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, cuts carrots to add to soup Feb. 4, 2021, at a food bank in the capitol city of Vilnius, Lithuania. Edwards helped transform fruit and vegetables that were not able to be sold at local grocery stores, from “ugly food” to a soup that was distributed to the local homeless population. He volunteered about five hours of his day to help two kitchen staff who make about 650 meals per week. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

