    Joint effort pays in feelings of accomplishment

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment and an Army Reserve 319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment mass communication specialist attached to 2-8 Cav. Reg., help pack 100 food parcels to help feed Vilnius, Lithuania, residents Feb. 4, 2021. The volunteer spent about five hours making the food parcels, helping cook make soup and cleaning the food bank warehouse to help reduce food waste and end hunger. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 09:04
    Photo ID: 6509575
    VIRIN: 210204-A-WD885-002
    Resolution: 5364x3674
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Joint effort pays in feelings of accomplishment [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Cavalry Division
    Lithuania
    2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment
    Vilnius
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    StrongEurope

