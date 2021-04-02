Troopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment and an Army Reserve 319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment mass communication specialist attached to 2-8 Cav. Reg., help pack 100 food parcels to help feed Vilnius, Lithuania, residents Feb. 4, 2021. The volunteer spent about five hours making the food parcels, helping cook make soup and cleaning the food bank warehouse to help reduce food waste and end hunger. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)
Joint effort pays in feelings of accomplishment
