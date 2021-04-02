Spc. Bobbie Williams, Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, moves a wooden pallet after cleaning it Feb. 4, 2021. Williams volunteered his time at the Maistobankas (food bank) in Vilnius, Lithuania. In addition to help cleaning the warehouse, he also helped pack 100 food parcels that will be distributed to home bound residents. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 09:04
|Photo ID:
|6509578
|VIRIN:
|210204-A-WD885-006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint effort pays in feelings of accomplishment [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint effort pays in feelings of accomplishment
LEAVE A COMMENT