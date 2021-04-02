Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint effort pays in feelings of accomplishment

    Joint effort pays in feelings of accomplishment

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Spc. Bobbie Williams, Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, moves a wooden pallet after cleaning it Feb. 4, 2021. Williams volunteered his time at the Maistobankas (food bank) in Vilnius, Lithuania. In addition to help cleaning the warehouse, he also helped pack 100 food parcels that will be distributed to home bound residents. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    1st Cavalry Division
    Lithuania
    2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope

