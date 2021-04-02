Spc. Bobbie Williams, Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, moves a wooden pallet after cleaning it Feb. 4, 2021. Williams volunteered his time at the Maistobankas (food bank) in Vilnius, Lithuania. In addition to help cleaning the warehouse, he also helped pack 100 food parcels that will be distributed to home bound residents. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 09:04 Photo ID: 6509578 VIRIN: 210204-A-WD885-006 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.69 MB Location: PABRADE, LT Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint effort pays in feelings of accomplishment [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.