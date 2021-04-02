Joint effort pays in feelings of accomplishment

Capt. Spenser Swafford, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment fire support officer and officer in charge of the Non-Lethal Fires Team, cleans a wheeled rack at a food bank in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Feb. 4, 2021. Swafford is a part of rotation U.S. forces stationed at the Pabrade Training Area and traveled to the capitol city to volunteer his time to help end food waste and end hunger. Along with cleaning, Swafford also helped create 100 food parcels that will be distributed to local citizens that are unable to shop for groceries of their own or can not afford to shop for groceries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

