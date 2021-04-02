Spc. Daria Jackson, a 319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment mass communication specialist attached to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, grabs a box of dates to fill one of 100 food parcels Feb. 4, 2021, at a Vilnius, Lithuania, food bank. Currently on a rotation at the Pabrade Training Area, Jackson volunteered about five hours of her day to help end food waste and end hunger in the capitol city. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 09:04 Photo ID: 6509576 VIRIN: 210204-A-WD885-003 Resolution: 5225x3775 Size: 1.01 MB Location: PABRADE, LT Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint effort pays in feelings of accomplishment [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.