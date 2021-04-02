Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint effort pays in feelings of accomplishment [Image 3 of 6]

    Joint effort pays in feelings of accomplishment

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Spc. Daria Jackson, a 319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment mass communication specialist attached to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, grabs a box of dates to fill one of 100 food parcels Feb. 4, 2021, at a Vilnius, Lithuania, food bank. Currently on a rotation at the Pabrade Training Area, Jackson volunteered about five hours of her day to help end food waste and end hunger in the capitol city. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 09:04
    Photo ID: 6509576
    VIRIN: 210204-A-WD885-003
    Resolution: 5225x3775
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint effort pays in feelings of accomplishment [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Cavalry Division
    Lithuania
    2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope

