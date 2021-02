Cope North kick-off; group flight line engagement

Maj. Timothy Wu, 36th Munitions Squadron commander, hands ear protection to the Honorable Anthony Sanchez, Yigo mayor, prior to a group flight line engagement during Exercise Cope North 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 5, 2021. Exercise Cope North 2021 is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces joint/combined, trilateral field training exercise occurring Feb. 3-19, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

