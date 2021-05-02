Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope North kick-off; group flight line engagement [Image 5 of 12]

    Cope North kick-off; group flight line engagement

    GUAM

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16CJ Fighting Falcons assigned to 13th Fighter Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, prepare to taxi on the flight line during a group flight line engagement for Exercise Cope North 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 5, 2021. Exercise Cope North 2021 is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces joint/combined, trilateral field training exercise occurring Feb. 3-19, 2021. The exercise includes participants from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self-DefenseForce and Royal Australian Air Force conducted primarily at Andersen AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 04:30
    Photo ID: 6509479
    VIRIN: 210205-F-VU029-1717
    Resolution: 4666x2624
    Size: 826.78 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope North kick-off; group flight line engagement [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    field training exercise
    Andersen Air Force Base
    partnerships
    U.S.Pacific Air Forces
    Exercise Cope North 2021

