    Cope North kick-off; group flight line engagement [Image 1 of 12]

    Cope North kick-off; group flight line engagement

    GUAM

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Marcus Hawkins, 36th Munitions Squadron first sergeant, holds his son on his shoulders during a group flight line engagement for Exercise Cope North 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 5, 2021. Exercise Cope North 2021 is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces joint/combined, trilateral field training exercise occurring Feb. 3-19, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 04:30
    Photo ID: 6509475
    VIRIN: 210205-F-VU029-1005
    Resolution: 3407x4769
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope North kick-off; group flight line engagement [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    field training exercise
    Andersen Air Force Base
    partnerships
    U.S.Pacific Air Forces
    Exercise Cope North 2021

