A U.S. Air Force F-16CJ Fighting Falcon assigned to 13th Fighter Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, takes off during Exercise Cope North 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 5, 2021. Exercise Cope North 2021is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces joint/combined, trilateral field training exercise occurring Feb. 3-19, 2021. The exercise includes participants from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force conducted primarily at Andersen AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)
|02.05.2021
|02.05.2021 04:30
This work, Cope North kick-off; group flight line engagement [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
