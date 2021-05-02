Cope North kick-off; group flight line engagement

A U.S. Air Force F-16CJ Fighting Falcon assigned to 13th Fighter Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, takes off during Exercise Cope North 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 5, 2021. Exercise Cope North 2021is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces joint/combined, trilateral field training exercise occurring Feb. 3-19, 2021. The exercise includes participants from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force conducted primarily at Andersen AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

