Cope North kick-off; group flight line engagement

Lt. Col. Jeremy Stuursma, 36th Wing chief of safety, fist bumps the Honorable Frankie Salas, Asan-Maina mayor, when arriving at a group flight line engagement during Exercise Cope North 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 5, 2021. Exercise Cope North 2021 is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces joint/combined, trilateral field training exercise occurring Feb. 3-19, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

