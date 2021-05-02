Cope North kick-off; group flight line engagement

Airmen assigned to the 36th Maintenance Group watch as a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, takes off during a group flight line engagement for Exercise Cope North 2021 at Andersen AFB, Guam, Feb. 5, 2021. Exercise Cope North 2021 is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces joint/combined, trilateral field training exercise occurring Feb. 3-19, 2021. The exercise includes participants from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

Date Taken: 02.05.2021
Location: GU