Four-Legged Wingmen: Misawa's Own Military Working Dogs

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Lawson, a Military Working Dog (MWD) handler, and Assan, a MWD, both assigned to the 35th Security Forces Squadron, search between various vehicles during detection training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2021. The dogs train on detecting explosives and narcotics, as well as controlled aggression tactics, when detaining suspects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

