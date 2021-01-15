Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Four-Legged Wingmen: Misawa's Own Military Working Dogs [Image 3 of 5]

    Four-Legged Wingmen: Misawa's Own Military Working Dogs

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Lawson, a Military Working Dog (MWD) handler, and Assan, a MWD, both assigned to the 35th Security Forces Squadron, search between various vehicles during detection training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2021. The dogs train on detecting explosives and narcotics, as well as controlled aggression tactics, when detaining suspects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    MWD
    Military Working Dog
    35th Security Forces Squadron
    Detection Training

