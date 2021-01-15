Four-Legged Wingmen: Misawa's Own Military Working Dogs

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Lawson, a Military Working Dog (MWD) handler, and Assan, a MWD, both assigned to the 35th Security Forces Squadron, search to find an odor during detection training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2021. The MWD and handler conduct daily training overseen by the trainer to ensure they are both proficient and maintain the required standard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

