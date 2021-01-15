Four-Legged Wingmen: Misawa's Own Military Working Dogs

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Lawson, a Military Working Dog (MWD) handler, and Assan, a MWD, both assigned to the 35th Security Forces Squadron, play together after completing detection training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2021. The MWD teams at Misawa conduct daily training to keep them proficient, certified and mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

