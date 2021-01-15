Four-Legged Wingmen: Misawa's Own Military Working Dogs

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Lawson, a Military Working Dog (MWD) handler, and Assan, a MWD, both assigned to the 35th Security Forces Squadron, stand together after completing detection training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2021. MWDs will ultimately retire out of the Air Force; and the last MWD Handler will receive first choice at adopting the partner they've worked so closely with throughout their career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

