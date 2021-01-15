U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Lawson, a Military Working Dog (MWD) handler, and Assan, a MWD, both assigned to the 35th Security Forces Squadron, stand together after completing detection training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2021. MWDs will ultimately retire out of the Air Force; and the last MWD Handler will receive first choice at adopting the partner they've worked so closely with throughout their career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 20:59
|Photo ID:
|6507613
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-MI946-1121
|Resolution:
|7012x4675
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Four-Legged Wingmen: Misawa's Own Military Working Dogs [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
