Four-Legged Wingmen: Misawa's Own Military Working Dogs

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Lawson, a 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) Military Working Dog (MWD) handler, follows behind his partner, Assan, a MWD, assigned to the 35th SFS, as he searches between two vehicles during detection training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2021. The MWDs selection process begins when the dogs receive their initial training at Lackland Air Base in San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

