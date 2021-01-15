Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Four-Legged Wingmen: Misawa's Own Military Working Dogs [Image 2 of 5]

    Four-Legged Wingmen: Misawa's Own Military Working Dogs

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Lawson, a 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) Military Working Dog (MWD) handler, follows behind his partner, Assan, a MWD, assigned to the 35th SFS, as he searches between two vehicles during detection training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2021. The MWDs selection process begins when the dogs receive their initial training at Lackland Air Base in San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 20:59
    Photo ID: 6507610
    VIRIN: 210115-F-MI946-1064
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Four-Legged Wingmen: Misawa's Own Military Working Dogs [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Four-Legged Wingmen: Misawa's Own Military Working Dogs
    Four-Legged Wingmen: Misawa's Own Military Working Dogs
    Four-Legged Wingmen: Misawa's Own Military Working Dogs
    Four-Legged Wingmen: Misawa's Own Military Working Dogs
    Four-Legged Wingmen: Misawa's Own Military Working Dogs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    MWD
    Military Working Dog
    35th Security Forces Squadron
    Detection Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT