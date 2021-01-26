USAG BENELUX BWC - CBRN lane

U.S. Army Pfc. Arnando Smith, a U.S. Army Garrison Benelux MP assigned in Chièvres, Belgium, runs for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense event of the Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

