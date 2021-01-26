Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG BENELUX BWC - CBRN lane [Image 8 of 15]

    USAG BENELUX BWC - CBRN lane

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Pfc. Joseph Prest, a U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Soldier assigned in Brunssum, Netherlands, adopts a Mission Oriented Protective Posture as U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Soldiers compete in the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense event of the Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 03:17
    Photo ID: 6506453
    VIRIN: 210126-A-BD610-1191
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG BENELUX BWC - CBRN lane [Image 15 of 15], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear defense
    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

