USAG BENELUX BWC - CBRN lane

U.S. Army Pfc. Joseph Prest, a U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Soldier assigned in Brunssum, Netherlands, adopts a Mission Oriented Protective Posture as U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Soldiers compete in the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense event of the Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

