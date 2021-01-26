USAG BENELUX BWC - CBRN lane

U.S. Army Pfc. Joseph Prest, a U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Soldier assigned in Brunssum, Netherlands, performs jumping jacks for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense event of the Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

