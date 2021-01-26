U.S. Army Pfc. Arnando Smith, a U.S. Army Garrison Benelux MP assigned in Chièvres, Belgium, adjusts his M50 Mask as he competes in the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense event of the Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 03:17 Photo ID: 6506455 VIRIN: 210126-A-BD610-1200 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 6.27 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG BENELUX BWC - CBRN lane [Image 15 of 15], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.