U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Sanabria, (kneeling) assigned in Brunssum, Netherlands, and Spc. Hunter Tinsley, assigned in Duelmen, Germany, remove their Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense gear after competing in the CBRN event of the Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 03:17 Photo ID: 6506450 VIRIN: 210126-A-BD610-1175 Resolution: 4570x6848 Size: 6.11 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG BENELUX BWC - CBRN lane [Image 15 of 15], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.