U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob Beaudoin, right, runs with the Soldier he monitors, U.S. Army Pfc. Joseph Prest, a U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Soldier assigned in Brunssum, Netherlands, during the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense event of the Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 03:17 Photo ID: 6506458 VIRIN: 210126-A-BD610-1226 Resolution: 7242x4833 Size: 5.42 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG BENELUX BWC - CBRN lane [Image 15 of 15], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.