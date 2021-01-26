Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Medics Vaccinate Prince George's County Residents [Image 12 of 14]

    Military Medics Vaccinate Prince George's County Residents

    LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Mitchell Miller 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Pvt. 1st Class Marco Mancera, a medic in the 104th Medical Company Area Support, Maryland Army National Guard, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to a Prince George's County resident at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex, Landover, Md. on Jan. 26, 2021. The Maryland National Guard has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 vaccination initiative inoculating the public. Mobile Vaccination Support Teams provide direct support to county health departments, assisting with the acceleration of vaccination efforts. (U.S Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Mitch Miller)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 10:59
    Photo ID: 6505415
    VIRIN: 210126-Z-IP373-046
    Resolution: 2700x1795
    Size: 285.9 KB
    Location: LANDOVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    This work, Military Medics Vaccinate Prince George's County Residents [Image 14 of 14], by 1SG Mitchell Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID19
    COVID
    MDNGCOVID19Response
    COVID19NationalGuard
    MDH
    MSVT

