Spc. Aubrey Alleyne, a Soldier in the 104th Medical Company Area Support, Maryland Army National Guard, keeps track of the number of residents receiving the COVID-19 vaccine given by medics from the 104th MCAS at Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex, Landover, Md. on Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Mitch Miller)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 10:59
|Photo ID:
|6505399
|VIRIN:
|210126-Z-IP373-028
|Resolution:
|1795x2700
|Size:
|414.09 KB
|Location:
|LANDOVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Medics Vaccinate Prince George's County Residents [Image 14 of 14], by 1SG Mitchell Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT