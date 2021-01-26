Military Medics Vaccinate Prince George's County Residents

Sgt. Travis Rambert, a medic in the 104th Medical Company Area Support, Maryland Army National Guard, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to a Prince George's County resident at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex, Landover, Md. on Jan. 26, 2021. The Maryland National Guard has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 vaccination initiative inoculating the public. Mobile Vaccination Support Teams provide direct support to county health departments, assisting with the acceleration of vaccination efforts. (U.S Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Mitch Miller)

Date Taken: 01.26.2021
Location: LANDOVER, MD, US