Spc. Aubrey Alleyne, a Soldier in the 104th Medical Company Area Support, Maryland Army National Guard, keeps track of the number of residents receiving the COVID-19 vaccine given by medics from the 104th MCAS at Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex, Landover, Md. on Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Mitch Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 10:59 Photo ID: 6505397 VIRIN: 210126-Z-IP373-026 Resolution: 2700x1795 Size: 359.69 KB Location: LANDOVER, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Medics Vaccinate Prince George's County Residents [Image 14 of 14], by 1SG Mitchell Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.