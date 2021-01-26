Military Medics Vaccinate Prince George's County Residents

A 15-minute timer sits on the desk to alert the patient when they can leave after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex, Landover, Md. on Jan. 26, 2021. Soldiers from the 104th Medical Company Area Support, Maryland Army National Guard, assist the Prince George's County Department of Health in administering the COVID-19 vaccination to PG County residents. (U.S Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Mitch Miller)

Date Taken: 01.26.2021
Location: LANDOVER, MD, US