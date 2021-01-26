Military Medics Vaccinate Prince George's County Residents

Soldiers from the 104th Medical Company Area Support, Maryland Army National Guard, assist the Prince George's County Department of Health in administering the COVID-19 vaccination to PG County residents at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex, Landover, Md. on Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Mitch Miller)
