Soldiers from the 104th Medical Company Area Support, Maryland Army National Guard, assist the Prince George's County Department of Health in administering the COVID-19 vaccination to PG County residents at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex, Landover, Md. on Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Mitch Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 10:58 Photo ID: 6505393 VIRIN: 210126-Z-IP373-020 Resolution: 2700x1344 Size: 250.51 KB Location: LANDOVER, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Medics Vaccinate Prince George's County Residents [Image 14 of 14], by 1SG Mitchell Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.