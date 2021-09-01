Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa [Image 8 of 9]

    Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa

    BALEDOGLE MILITARY AIRFIELD, SOMALIA

    01.09.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin 

    Joint Task Force-Quartz

    210109-M-JX780-1296 BALEDOGLE MILITARY AIRFIELD, Somalia (Jan. 9, 2021) – U.S. Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit run to an MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, for extraction. The 15th MEU is conducting operations under Joint Task Force – Quartz in support of Operation Octave Quartz. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. Department of Defense forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 08:30
    Photo ID: 6503670
    VIRIN: 210109-M-JX780-1296
    Resolution: 4745x3163
    Size: 9.43 MB
    Location: BALEDOGLE MILITARY AIRFIELD, SO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-Quartz

