210109-M-JX780-1296 BALEDOGLE MILITARY AIRFIELD, Somalia (Jan. 9, 2021) – U.S. Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit run to an MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, for extraction. The 15th MEU is conducting operations under Joint Task Force – Quartz in support of Operation Octave Quartz. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. Department of Defense forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 08:30 Photo ID: 6503670 VIRIN: 210109-M-JX780-1296 Resolution: 4745x3163 Size: 9.43 MB Location: BALEDOGLE MILITARY AIRFIELD, SO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.