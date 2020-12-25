Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster loadmasters from the 435th Contingency Response Group offload supplies that are delivered on behalf of Joint Task Force - Quartz in support of Operation Octave Quartz (OOQ) Dec. 24, 2020, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. DOD forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

