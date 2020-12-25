Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa [Image 6 of 9]

    Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.25.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson 

    Joint Task Force-Quartz

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster loadmasters from the 435th Contingency Response Group offload supplies that are delivered on behalf of Joint Task Force - Quartz in support of Operation Octave Quartz (OOQ) Dec. 24, 2020, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. DOD forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2020
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 08:29
    Photo ID: 6503668
    VIRIN: 201225-F-HX320-0232
    Resolution: 5112x3408
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    This work, Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Peter Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    JTF-Quartz

