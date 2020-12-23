U.S. Service members load pallets in a C130J Super Hercules to be airlifted out of Somalia under Joint Task Force-Quartz in support of Operation Octave Quartz Dec. 23, 2020, in Somalia. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. DOD forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2020 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 08:29 Photo ID: 6503667 VIRIN: 201223-F-PI321-0913 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.97 MB Location: SO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Charles Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.