Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa [Image 5 of 9]

    Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa

    SOMALIA

    12.23.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Charles Fultz 

    Joint Task Force-Quartz

    U.S. Service members load pallets in a C130J Super Hercules to be airlifted out of Somalia under Joint Task Force-Quartz in support of Operation Octave Quartz Dec. 23, 2020, in Somalia. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. DOD forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 08:29
    Photo ID: 6503667
    VIRIN: 201223-F-PI321-0913
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: SO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Charles Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa
    Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa
    Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa
    Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa
    Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa
    Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa
    Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa
    Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa
    Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    JTF-Quartz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT