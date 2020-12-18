Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa

A U.S. Army soldier protects a C130J Super Hercules while others load a vehicle into a C-130J during an operation under Joint Task Force-Quartz in support of Operation Octave Quartz (OOQ) in Somalia Dec. 18, 2020. The OOQ mission is to reposition U.S. Department of Defense personnel from Somalia to other locations in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)

Date Taken: 12.18.2020