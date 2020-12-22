Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa

201222-M-UY835-1049 BALEDOGLE AIRFIELD, Somalia (Dec. 22, 2020) – U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Conor O’Brien, left, a platoon commander and Staff Sgt. Alan Craft, a platoon sergeant, both with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit prepare to board an MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th MEU. Makin Island, flagship if the Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th MEU are conducting operations under Joint Task Force - Quartz in support of Operation Octave Quartz. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. Department of Defense forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

