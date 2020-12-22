Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa [Image 7 of 9]

    Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa

    SOMALIA

    12.22.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley 

    Joint Task Force-Quartz

    201222-M-UY835-1049 BALEDOGLE AIRFIELD, Somalia (Dec. 22, 2020) – U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Conor O’Brien, left, a platoon commander and Staff Sgt. Alan Craft, a platoon sergeant, both with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit prepare to board an MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th MEU. Makin Island, flagship if the Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th MEU are conducting operations under Joint Task Force - Quartz in support of Operation Octave Quartz. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. Department of Defense forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force Quartz repositions U.S. forces in East Africa [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Patrick Crosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-Quartz

