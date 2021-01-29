SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Construction Electrician Brett Collins, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133, passes through sideboys during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony held on Camp Covington in Santa Rita, Guam. Seabees are deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 00:55
|Photo ID:
|6502107
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-UN744-1134
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CPO Pinning Ceremony Held on Camp Covington [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Travis Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
