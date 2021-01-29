Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPO Pinning Ceremony Held on Camp Covington [Image 3 of 7]

    CPO Pinning Ceremony Held on Camp Covington

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Travis Simmons 

    Commander Task Force 75

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Equipment Operator Alex Cueto, assigned to 30th Naval Construction Regiment, is pinned with her chief petty officer anchors during a ceremony held on Camp Covington in Santa Rita, Guam. 30NCR, as Task Group 75.5, is a forward-deployed naval force that provides command and control over all Naval Construction Force units in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 00:54
    Photo ID: 6502103
    VIRIN: 210129-N-UN744-1143
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPO Pinning Ceremony Held on Camp Covington [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Travis Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pinning ceremony
    "CPO
    30NCR
    Camp Covington
    CTF 75"

