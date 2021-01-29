CPO Pinning Ceremony Held on Camp Covington

SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Logistics Specialist Kevin Brion, assigned to 30th Naval Construction Regiment, receives his chief petty officer anchors during a pinning ceremony held on Camp Covington in Santa Rita, Guam. 30NCR, as Task Group 75.5, is a forward-deployed naval force that provides command and control over all Naval Construction Force units in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)

