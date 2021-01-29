CPO Pinning Ceremony Held on Camp Covington

SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Construction Electrician Brett Collins, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133, receives his chief petty officer anchors during a pinning ceremony held on Camp Covington in Santa Rita, Guam. Seabees are deployed across the Indo-Pacific conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)

