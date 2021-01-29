SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Equipment Operator Alex Cueto, assigned to 30th Naval Construction Regiment, receives a hand woven island necklace from her spouse after a chief petty officer pinning ceremony held on Camp Covington in Santa Rita, Guam. 30NCR, as Task Group 75.5, is a forward-deployed naval force that provides command and control over all Naval Construction Force units in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 00:55 Photo ID: 6502106 VIRIN: 210129-N-UN744-1287 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.88 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CPO Pinning Ceremony Held on Camp Covington [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Travis Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.